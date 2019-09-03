Southwest Airlines Launches Fall/Winter Flight Sale With Fares From $29
Southwest Airlines is celebrating the unofficial start of fall with a 10-day sale featuring flights from $29 one-way.
Deals on domestic, international and interisland Hawaii travel are available now through September 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Continental U.S. travel is valid September 24 through March 4, 2020; interisland Hawaii travel is valid September 17 through March 4, 2020; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid September 24 through December 5, 2019, and January 13 through March 5, 2020, and international travel is valid September 24 through December 11, 2019, and January 7 through March 5, 2020.
Keep in mind that there are several blackout dates, especially around the holidays.
Twenty-one-day advance purchase is required for all travel with the exception of interisland Hawaii flights, which only require 14-day advance purchase.
One-way fares from $29 are available only for interisland Hawaii flights. However, travelers can score deals as low as $49 on nonstop flights from Atlanta to Nashville and Baltimore to Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina.
Fall travelers can also fly direct from New York City to Chicago or from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Belize City, Belize for under $100 one-way.
Contact your travel agent or visit Southwest.com to filter flight deals by your departure city.
