Southwest Airlines Launches New 'Wanna Get Away Plus' Fare

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke May 17, 2022

Southwest Airlines aircraft approaching San Jose International Airport
Southwest Airlines aircraft approaching San Jose International Airport. (photo via Andrei Stanescu/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Southwest Airlines has launched a new fourth fare product in Wanna Get Away Plus providing travelers with more flexibility and additional perks.

Passengers booking the new fares will still benefit from two free checked bags, no change fees and free in-flight TV, movies and messaging. However, they'll also enjoy transferable flight credit, a new benefit enabling customers to transfer an eligible unused flight credit to another traveler for future use.

Customers can also take advantage of same-day confirmed change and same-day standby to make same-day changes to a flight with no price difference in the base fare. Wanna Get Away Plus fares will also come with more earning power compared to Wanna Get Away fares with eight times the Rapid Rewards points.

Southwest also announced that it's enhancing benefits to its Anytime and Business Select fares, giving them the same transferable flight credit benefit as Wanna Get Away Plus. What's more, Anytime fares now come with EarlyBird Check-In, Priority Lane and Express Lane benefits and tier Members (A-List /A-List Preferred Customers) now receive same-day confirmed change in addition to same-day standby.

Customers who previously purchased tickets for travel on or after Tuesday, May 17 can experience these new benefits. Southwest said that all Business Select and Anytime tickets automatically receive these perks, and Wanna Get Away ticket holders now have the option to upgrade to Wanna Get Away Plus.

"As travelers increasingly return to the sky, we know that added flexibility and greater choice is more important to our customers than ever before," Southwest's Vice President of Marketing, Loyalty, & Products Jonathan Clarkson said in a statement. "With Wanna Get Away Plus, we're thrilled to offer a new low-fare product that enhances Southwest's fare lineup and provides more options for our customers while maintaining all of the benefits our customers know and love about our existing fares, and even adding some new ones."

The new fare launch comes amid a $2 billion effort to enhance the Southwest customer experience.

