Southwest Airlines Launches Spring Sale With Flights From $39 One-Way
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke January 08, 2021
Southwest Airlines is keeping the savings going in 2021, announcing another spring flight sale on Friday featuring seats from just $39 one-way.
Travelers now have until Thursday, January 14 at 11:59 p.m. CT to book discounted travel within the continental United States between January 29 and May 26, 2021.
The sale fares are also valid on travel between the continental U.S. and Hawaii; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico and international travel from January 29 through May 20, 2021.
Keep in mind that 21-day advance purchase is required and travel from the continental U.S. to Hawaii is blacked out February 11-14, March 19-20, March 26-28 and April 1-3. Meanwhile, travel from Hawaii to the continental U.S. is blacked out February 19-21, March 27-28, April 2-5 and April 9-11.
Example spring sale fares include $39 one-way nonstop between San Jose and Las Vegas; $39 one-way nonstop between Denver and Montrose (Telluride), Colorado; $76 one-way nonstop between Fort Lauderdale and Savannah/Hilton Head and $89 one-way nonstop between Dallas (Love Field) and Colorado Springs.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your travel dates.
