Southwest Airlines Offering 50 Percent Off Fall Travel

Southwest plane taking off
PHOTO: Southwest plane taking off. (photo via Houston Hobby / Stephen M. Keller 2018 / Southwest)

Southwest Airlines is gearing up for its 50th anniversary and first-ever Wanna Get Away Day with a three-day sale on fall travel this week.

The low-cost carrier is offering 50 percent off 50 days of fall travel from Tuesday, June 15 through Thursday, June 17. Customers can use the promo code SAVE50 to score savings on flights departing between September 15 and November 3, 2021.

Typically, travelers will find the cheapest fares on routes between Southwest's operating bases, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago (Midway), Dallas (Love Field), Denver, Houston (Hobby), Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Oakland, Orlando and Phoenix.

Travelers can also participate in Southwest's Wanna Get Away Day Sweepstakes now through Friday, June 18 for a chance to win special prizes, including Rapid Rewards bonus points. Southwest's celebration will also take place at the airport, with Heart Carts set to pop up at more than 40 of its locations on Friday to reward customers with swag and other prizes.

Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your travel dates, and subscribe to the TravelPulse Daily Newsletter to get travel deals direct to your inbox.

Patrick Clarke
