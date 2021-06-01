Southwest Airlines Announces First-Ever ‘Wanna Get Away Day’
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood June 01, 2021
As part of Southwest Airlines’ 50th Anniversary celebration, the carrier declared June 18 as Wanna Get Away Day and registered the event with the National Day Calendar.
Southwest is celebrating 50 years since the carrier's first commercial flight by giving customers the chance to win a total of 50 million Rapid Rewards bonus points through June 18. The airline began using the Wanna Get Away expression for the brand in 1996.
Travelers looking to enter for a chance to win the sweepstakes can visit Southwest’s official website to view full terms and conditions.
“It's our 50th Anniversary and we are ready to celebrate and thank our customers,” Southwest Vice President Bill Tierney said. “In true Southwest Spirit, we are turning our 50th Anniversary into Wanna Get Away Day, allowing Customers the opportunity to celebrate our 50-year history of Heart, low-fares, legendary hospitality and flexible policies by giving them opportunities to turn 'Wanna get away' into 'Gonna' get away."
Southwest is celebrating Wanna Get Away Day all month long with employees and travelers with pop-up photo opportunities in 24 airport gate areas across the nation. In addition, Heart Carts will be placed in more than 40 of its locations on June 18 to give away swag and prizes.
The airline also revealed its 50th Anniversary collection includes a Retro Hostess Build-A-Bear, a silk 70s Retro Hostess scarf, birthday t-shirts, pins and more available for sale at the airline’s official store.
Sponsored Content
-
7 nights at the price of 6 in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS