Last updated: 09:12 AM ET, Mon August 05 2019

Southwest Airlines Overhauls Business Travel Approach

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood August 05, 2019

Southwest Boeing 737 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
PHOTO: Southwest Boeing 737 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. (photo courtesy of Southwest Airlines)

Business travelers who fly with Southwest Airlines will be happy to learn the carrier has introduced a new suite of services and a new name, Southwest Business.

Travel managers and travel management companies will now have new capabilities within Travelport's global distribution systems and the Amadeus Travel Platform, as well as expanded reporting and settlement capabilities with the Airlines Reporting Corporation.

You May Also Like

Southwest Boeing 737 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Reality TV Star Bam Margera Kicked Off Southwest Flight Airlines & Airports

Southwest Boeing 737 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport WATCH: Is That a Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant in... Airlines & Airports

Southwest Airlines Logo Southwest Airlines Offering Human-Trafficking Awareness... Airlines & Airports

Southwest 737 MAX 8 plane Southwest Cancels 737 Max to 2020, Adds Flights to... Airlines & Airports

Southwest Airplane (Photo via Southwest) Two Southwest Airlines Planes Collided in Nashville Airlines & Airports

In an effort to showcase Southwest’s business-friendly policies, the airline offers a larger team of employees to assist with concerns or questions, no change fees and first and second checked luggage fly free.

“For nearly 50 years, we've been a business traveler's airline with high-frequency travel options and low fares,” Southwest President Tom Nealon said in a statement. “Today's announcement evolves that philosophy even further by offering travel managers and business travelers new capabilities when booking Southwest travel in the channel of their choice.”

By increasing the carrier’s participation within the Travelport and Amadeus channels to the highest level, travel managers and travel management companies will have access to more of Southwest’s fares and flight schedules.

Southwest Business has also added more account managers across the United States, a new Business-to-Business Partner Desk and a new look-and-feel to its SWABIZ booking tool to highlight the airline’s emphasis on working with corporations.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
American Air Business Class Passenger

American Airlines Reveals Improvements for Corporate Travelers

American Airlines

Strike at London's Heathrow Airport Called Off for August 5

Emirates Airlines President Rips American, Delta and United

Two United Airlines Pilots Arrested for Suspected Intoxication

San Francisco International Airport Bans Single-Use Plastic Bottles

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS