Southwest Airlines Puts Winter Flights on Sale From $39 One-Way
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke November 02, 2021
Southwest Airlines is offering winter sale fares from as low as $39 one-way and $78 roundtrip this week.
Available now through Thursday, November 4, the discounted travel is valid for flights within the continental U.S. taking place between November 9 and March 9, 2022.
Meanwhile, interisland Hawaii travel and flights between the continental U.S. and Hawaii are valid from November 9 through December 15, 2021, and January 5 through March 9, 2022. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid November 9 through December 9, 2021, and January 10 through March 9, 2022 while international travel is valid November 9 through December 15, 2021, and January 5 through March 9, 2022. Keep in mind that some blackout dates apply around the holidays.
Travelers will find many of the cheapest $39 fares on Southwest's interisland Hawaii routes such as Honolulu-Kahului but there are also deals to be had flying within the continental U.S. this winter. For example, Southwest customers can fly between Los Angeles and Las Vegas during the first half of December for as little as $78 roundtrip when they book this week. Other discounted routes include Baltimore-Boston from under $100 roundtrip, Houston-Denver from $59 one-way and Atlanta-Orlando for as little as $64 one-way.
Winter travelers can also score excellent deals on international flights like Fort Lauderdale to Montego Bay, Jamaica for as low as $112 one-way next month.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your origin and destination airports and travel dates
