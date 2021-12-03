Southwest Airlines Releases Commemorative History Book for 50th Anniversary
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke December 03, 2021
Southwest Airlines is continuing its 50th-anniversary celebration with the release of a new commemorative book, "50 Years. One Heart. A History of Southwest in 50 Objects."
Arriving just in time for the holidays, the special 220-page coffee-table book is now available for purchase for $50 plus tax at Southwest The Store. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more.
The book features a collection of 50 unique objects, outfits and artifacts photographed by Southwest Sr. Photographer Stephen M. Keller and Southwest Sr. Designer Brianna Juda. The objects are accompanied by short stories highlighting the airline's history and a special foreword by Chairman of the Board and CEO Gary Kelly.
"Throughout our 50th anniversary year, we've reflected on the past—the people, stories, and moments that defined our first half-century," Kelly said in a statement. "This commemorative history book celebrates our unique past and culture, and serves as an inspiration as we close one chapter of our company history and turn the page to our next chapter, filled with hope and resilience."
The book is the first of two launching in celebration of Southwest's 50th year of service. Fans can expect additional information on the second book in early 2022.
Customers will need to place their order no later than Monday, December 13, in order to ensure they receive it in time for the Christmas holiday.
