Southwest Airlines Surprises Rapid Reward Members With New Promotion

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli September 21, 2022

Southwest planes at the Atlanta airport
Southwest planes at the Atlanta airport. (Photo via Lauren Bowman)

Southwest Airlines is surprising its loyalty club Rapid Rewards members, honoring their long service with a brand new program.

For a limited time, Southwest is making it easier to earn tier status for Rapid Rewards members through 2023. Starting immediately, members have more opportunities to maintain or accelerate their way to the highly coveted A-List or A-List Preferred tier status.

"We're making it easier for our members to either earn A-List or A-List Preferred tier status or maintain it through next year as a way to show our appreciation for their continued engagement with Rapid Rewards," Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President of Marketing Loyalty & Products at Southwest Airlines, said in a statement. "We believe loyalty is a two-way street, and this is our way of thanking customers for continuing to fly Southwest and for trusting us to connect them to the people and places that matter most in their lives."

The airline is counting reward flight segments from January 1, 2022, through September 19, 2022, and applying them toward tier status segment requirements. This way, Rapid Rewards members can continue to enjoy the benefits and rewards.

No registration is necessary. If you’re a Rapid Rewards member, you’re already enrolled. Qualifying reward flight segments were automatically added to members' tier progress on September 13.

Rapid Rewards members who register and purchase Southwest flights using Rapid Rewards points through November 30, 2022, can now earn flight segment credits that count toward A-List or A-List Preferred tier status through 2023.

The flight segment will appear in "My Account" within 72 hours after the flight is completed.

