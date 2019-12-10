Southwest Brings Back Fares From $39 During Four-Day Nationwide Sale
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke December 10, 2019
Southwest Airlines has launched another nationwide sale featuring flight deals from as low as $39 one-way and $78 roundtrip.
The four-day sale launched Tuesday and runs through midnight PT on Friday, December 13.
Discounted fares are valid on continental U.S. travel from January 7 through March 4, 2020; interisland Hawaii travel from January 7 through May 20, 2020; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico from January 13 through March 5, 2020, and from April 14 through May 14, 2020 and international travel from January 7 through March 5, 2020, and from April 14 through May 14, 2020.
Customers will find the cheapest fares on interisland Hawaii routes such as Honolulu to Kona but there are also lots of solid deals available for mainland U.S. travel, including roundtrip nonstop flights between Baltimore and Boston for under $120 and between New York City and Atlanta for less than $210.
There are a handful of excellent international flight deals available as well, including nonstop from Fort Lauderdale to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands for under $90 one-way and nonstop from Houston to Cozumel, Mexico for under $165 one-way.
Contact your travel agent or visit Southwest's website to filter flight deals by your departure city.
