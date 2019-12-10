Last updated: 01:04 PM ET, Tue December 10 2019

Southwest Brings Back Fares From $39 During Four-Day Nationwide Sale

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke December 10, 2019

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700
PHOTO: Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700. (photo via Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Southwest Airlines has launched another nationwide sale featuring flight deals from as low as $39 one-way and $78 roundtrip.

The four-day sale launched Tuesday and runs through midnight PT on Friday, December 13.

Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Hotel Riu Guanacaste

Win a Southwest Vacations Giveaway Vacation to Costa Rica

Vacation Packages
Southwest Airlines plane landing at LAX

Southwest Launches Extended Cyber Monday Sale With Fares From $39

Airlines & Airports
Spirit Airlines Airbus

Spirit Airlines Offering 90 Percent Off Flights Through Tuesday

Airlines & Airports
Money Travel

gallery icon Top Travel Offers for December

Discounted fares are valid on continental U.S. travel from January 7 through March 4, 2020; interisland Hawaii travel from January 7 through May 20, 2020; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico from January 13 through March 5, 2020, and from April 14 through May 14, 2020 and international travel from January 7 through March 5, 2020, and from April 14 through May 14, 2020.

Customers will find the cheapest fares on interisland Hawaii routes such as Honolulu to Kona but there are also lots of solid deals available for mainland U.S. travel, including roundtrip nonstop flights between Baltimore and Boston for under $120 and between New York City and Atlanta for less than $210.

There are a handful of excellent international flight deals available as well, including nonstop from Fort Lauderdale to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands for under $90 one-way and nonstop from Houston to Cozumel, Mexico for under $165 one-way.

Contact your travel agent or visit Southwest's website to filter flight deals by your departure city.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Christmas, sweater, ugly

Alaska Airlines Launches Annual Holiday Sweater Priority Boarding

Airlines for America Expecting 47.5 Million Passengers During Winter Holiday Travel Period

American Airlines Reveals New Flights From Austin, Service to Special Events

American Airlines in Hot Water After Making Passenger Change 'Hail Satan' Shirt

FAA Fines Boeing $3.9 Million Due to Defective Parts

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS