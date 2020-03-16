Southwest Caps Lowest Fares, Offers One-Way Flights From $39
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke March 16, 2020
Southwest Airlines has put all of its one-way Wanna Get Away fares on sale for $199 or less now through Friday, March 20 for travel through June 17.
The low-cost carrier is also offering one-way flights from $39 now through midnight PT Monday.
"We know customers are having to make last-minute changes to their travel and we want to support them, so this week our Wanna Get Away Fares across our system are no higher than $199. Last week we launched $49 fares for customers booking a little further out, and we hope these fares along with our flexible policies of no cancel, no change fees will make it even easier on those traveling," said Andrew Watterson, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer for Southwest Airlines, in a statement.
For the latest sale, fares are valid on continental U.S. travel from March 24 through June 6, 2020; interisland Hawaii travel between March 31 and May 20, 2020; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico from April 14 through May 14, 2020, and international travel between April 14 and May 14, 2020.
The cheapest fares are available on Southwest's interisland Hawaii travel but customers will find plenty of excellent deals elsewhere, including Baltimore to Boston for under $100 roundtrip and Fort Lauderdale to Cancun for just $115 one-way.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to filter flight deals by your departure city.
