Southwest Eliminating Senior Citizen Discounts
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli October 11, 2019
One of the big perks to flying Southwest Airlines will no longer exist by the end of the year.
As of December 11, the Dallas-based carrier will eliminate its senior citizen discount, with fares expected to subsequently rise. The discount was for travelers ages 65 and older.
“After careful evaluation of the overall fare product, we’ve made the decision to sunset the senior fare option,” Southwest spokesman Don Landson said in a statement released to the Dallas Morning News. “Many of the same benefits that come with the senior fare product are just as easily achieved with ‘Wanna Get Away’ fares, including everyday low fares and reusable funds should a customer cancel their trip.”
The senior discount allowed travelers 65 and older to receive a fully refundable ticket at far less than the actual cost. The Morning News found, for instance, a flight from Dallas Love Field to Los Angeles International in mid-November was $320 with the senior discount. The regular roundtrip fare was $513.
As Landson noted, Southwest still offers its ‘Wanna Get Away’ fares, but those tickets can only be refunded for future credit.
Southwest still offers discounts for military members, federal government employees, and infants and children ages 11 and under – so long as those tickets are purchased over the phone.
Senior citizens can access the senior discount through December 11 on flights scheduled through April 13.
American, Delta and United still offer a senior discount but only on select flights and only by phone.
Southwest had the most robust senior citizen discount program of any U.S. airline.
