Southwest Expands Into Chicago and Houston
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli October 13, 2020
In the midst of the pandemic, Southwest Airlines is making a major move.
Two, in fact.
Southwest is expanding its travel routes by opening service at Chicago O'Hare International Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, and will likely begin operation in the first half of 2021 according to Fox News.
"Southwest owes decades of success to our Employees and Customers who have supported our business in Chicago and Houston," Southwest Airlines’ CEO and Chairman Gary Kelly said in a statement. "Today's announcement furthers our commitment to both cities as we add service to share Southwest's value and Hospitality with more leisure and business travelers."
Southwest already had a presence at Midway International Airport in Chicago and Houston Hobby International.
Last week, Southwest announced it had added service for new destinations in Florida and the Colorado Rockies, including year-round service in Miami and Palm Springs and seasonal service to Montrose. The company also launched international service from Phoenix to Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
In addition to Southwest’s expanded operations, it is collaborating with the Stanford University School of Medicine to keep its coronavirus safety protocols up-to-date for passengers.
