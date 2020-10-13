Last updated: 12:16 PM ET, Tue October 13 2020

Southwest Expands Into Chicago and Houston

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli October 13, 2020

Travelers walking through Chicago's O'Hare International Airport
PHOTO: Travelers walking through Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. (photo via tupungato/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

In the midst of the pandemic, Southwest Airlines is making a major move.

Two, in fact.

Southwest is expanding its travel routes by opening service at Chicago O'Hare International Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, and will likely begin operation in the first half of 2021 according to Fox News.

Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
A Southwest Airlines plane taking off

Southwest Airlines Adding Winter Service to California,...

United Airlines flight arriving in Chicago

United Airlines Adding Four Weekly Flights to China

American Airlines Airbus A319 over Miami

American Airlines to Increase Service to Key West

Security line at Cancun Airport

Cancun Airport to Soon Welcome More Flights From US, Europe

"Southwest owes decades of success to our Employees and Customers who have supported our business in Chicago and Houston," Southwest Airlines’ CEO and Chairman Gary Kelly said in a statement. "Today's announcement furthers our commitment to both cities as we add service to share Southwest's value and Hospitality with more leisure and business travelers."

Southwest already had a presence at Midway International Airport in Chicago and Houston Hobby International.

Last week, Southwest announced it had added service for new destinations in Florida and the Colorado Rockies, including year-round service in Miami and Palm Springs and seasonal service to Montrose. The company also launched international service from Phoenix to Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

In addition to Southwest’s expanded operations, it is collaborating with the Stanford University School of Medicine to keep its coronavirus safety protocols up-to-date for passengers.

For more information on Chicago, Houston

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Boeing 777-300ER

United Flight Forced to Make Emergency Landing

United Airlines

Delta Loses $5.4 Billion in Third Quarter

American Airlines Renews Charlotte to Cozumel Service

New Survey Shows 79 Percent of Travelers Will Fly in the Next 6 Months

Southwest Airlines Working With Stanford on Health, Safety Protocols

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS