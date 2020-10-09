Southwest Airlines Adding Winter Service to California, Colorado and Florida
Southwest Airlines is getting ready for the winter by adding new destinations in California, Colorado and Florida to its upcoming flight schedule.
For travelers looking to hit the slopes this winter, Southwest announced new seasonal service to Montrose Regional Airport in Colorado, beginning on December 19 and mirroring the flight schedule previously announced for Steamboat Springs.
The airline will operate the following seasonal service through April 5, 2021:
—As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Montrose (Telluride) and Denver (up to three times daily in each direction), and
—As low as $79 one-way nonstop between Montrose (Telluride) and Dallas (Love Field) (once daily on weekends in each direction).
“Our schedules for these new cities on the Southwest network thoughtfully link them to relevant nonstop destinations that also provide great connections, a comfortable journey with our unmatched flexibility, and our friendly policies,” Southwest Executive Vice President Andrew Watterson said.
“Southwest is stretching into new places to provide for two needs: desired options for our customers who seek snow or sun, and wide-open spaces to enjoy a break from the unexpected that 2020 brought; and for our company, critically-needed new business that offsets the diminished demand for travel across other parts of the country,” Watterson continued.
For travelers who want to escape the cold weather and prefer a warmer-weather destination, Southwest announced additional service to Miami, Florida, and Palm Springs, California.
Beginning November 15, Southwest will offer nonstop service to the following destinations:
Miami
—As low as $39 one-way nonstop between Miami and Tampa (three times daily in each direction),
—As low as $69 one-way nonstop between Miami and Baltimore/Washington (four times daily in each direction),
—As low as $69 one-way nonstop between Miami and Houston (Hobby) (four times daily in each direction), and
—As low as $69 one-way nonstop between Miami and Chicago (Midway) (once daily in each direction).
Palm Springs
—As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Palm Springs and Oakland (twice daily in each direction),
—As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Palm Springs and Phoenix (three times daily in each direction), and
—As low as $79 one-way nonstop between Palm Springs and Denver (once daily in each direction).
Tickets for the new routes to Miami, Palm Springs, and Montrose are now available on the airline’s official website.
