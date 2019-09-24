Last updated: 09:12 AM ET, Tue September 24 2019

Southwest Launches Fall, Winter Flight Sale With Fares From $39 One-Way

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke September 24, 2019

Southwest Airlines plane landing at LAX
PHOTO: Southwest Airlines plane landing at LAX. (photo via mixmotive/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Southwest Airlines has launched another flash sale on fall and winter flights with fares starting as low as $39 one-way and $78 roundtrip.

Travelers must book by 11:59 p.m. PT on Thursday, September 26 to take advantage.

Fares are valid for continental U.S. travel October 8, 2019, through March 4, 2020; interisland Hawaii travel October 8, 2019, through March 4, 2020; travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico October 15 through December 5, 2019, and January 13 through March 5, 2020 and international travel October 15 through December 11, 2019, and January 7 through March 5, 2020.

Fourteen-day advance purchase is required and some blackout dates apply around the holidays.

Notable nonstop fares available this week include Honolulu to Kona for less than $40 one-way; Atlanta to Nashville for under $50 one-way; Baltimore to Los Angeles starting at less than $165 one-way and Fort Lauderdale to Cancun for as little as $111 one-way.

Travel dates vary by the route but the lowest sale fares will typically be available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Contact your travel agent or visit Southwest's website to filter flight deals by your departure city.

