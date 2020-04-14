Southwest Launches Summer Sale With Flights From $39 One-Way
Southwest Airlines is encouraging travelers to book now so they can fly later, launching its latest summer flight sale on Tuesday featuring one-way fares as low as $39.
Travelers must book by Thursday, April 16 at 11:59 p.m. CT to score the discounted seats.
Summer sale fares are valid for continental U.S., interisland Hawaii and San Juan, Puerto Rico travel from April 28 through October 30 and international travel between May 21 and October 30.
Sale fares also require 14-day advance purchase, and continental U.S. travel is not valid on Fridays and Sundays, except as otherwise specified. What's more, discounted seats are not available for travel between the continental U.S. and Hawaii.
As has been the case in the past, travelers will find the cheapest fares—$39 one-way and $78 roundtrip—on interisland Hawaii routes such as Honolulu to Kona. However, customers can still book flights within the continental U.S. for under $100 roundtrip, including routes such as Atlanta-Nashville, Baltimore-Boston and Los Angeles-Las Vegas.
Roundtrip nonstop flights between San Juan, Puerto Rico and Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa, Florida are also available starting from $280 while international travelers can fly nonstop from Houston to Belize City, Belize for as little as $120 one-way or $240 roundtrip.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to filter flight deals by your departure city.
