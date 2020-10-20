Southwest Launches Three-Day Winter Sale With Fares From $39 One-Way
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke October 20, 2020
Southwest Airlines is dropping airfares to as low as $39 one-way during a three-day winter sale that runs now through Thursday, October 22 at 11:59 p.m. CT.
The discounted tickets are valid for continental U.S. travel between December 1 and March 4, 2021; continental U.S. to/from Hawaii travel from November 12 through April 8, 2021; interisland Hawaii travel between November 12 and April 8, 2021; San Juan, Puerto Rico travel from November 12 through December 3, 2020 and January 11 through March 4, 2021 and international travel between November 12 and December 9, 2020 and January 11 through March 4, 2021.
With Hawaii recently implementing its pre-travel testing program allowing out-of-state visitors to bypass a 14-day quarantine order with a negative COVID-19 test result, the lowest fares can be found on Southwest's shorter interisland Hawaii routes.
However, travelers can still reach the Aloha State for relatively cheap this winter. For example, customers can book roundtrip flights between Los Angeles and Honolulu for as little as $306.
In addition to flights within the continental U.S. starting from $49 one-way, travelers can score cheap seats on a handful of international routes this week, including Baltimore to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic for as little as $139 one-way or Houston to Cancun, Mexico for just $109 one-way.
Southwest has established enhanced health and safety measures in response to COVID-19 and is keeping middle seats open through November 30 to allow for physical distancing on all flights.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your travel plans.
