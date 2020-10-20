Last updated: 09:38 AM ET, Tue October 20 2020

Southwest Launches Three-Day Winter Sale With Fares From $39 One-Way

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke October 20, 2020

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737
PHOTO: Southwest Airlines Boeing 737. (photo via Joshua Olson/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Southwest Airlines is dropping airfares to as low as $39 one-way during a three-day winter sale that runs now through Thursday, October 22 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

The discounted tickets are valid for continental U.S. travel between December 1 and March 4, 2021; continental U.S. to/from Hawaii travel from November 12 through April 8, 2021; interisland Hawaii travel between November 12 and April 8, 2021; San Juan, Puerto Rico travel from November 12 through December 3, 2020 and January 11 through March 4, 2021 and international travel between November 12 and December 9, 2020 and January 11 through March 4, 2021.

With Hawaii recently implementing its pre-travel testing program allowing out-of-state visitors to bypass a 14-day quarantine order with a negative COVID-19 test result, the lowest fares can be found on Southwest's shorter interisland Hawaii routes.

Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Katmai National Park

'Your Expedition Awaits' With Hurtigruten's...

MSC Meraviglia docked at her new homeport in Miami.

MSC Cruises Unveils Lucrative Discounts With New Trip & Treat...

Honolulu, Hawaii. Skyline of Honolulu, Diamond Head volcano including the hotels and buildings on Waikiki Beach. (sorincolac / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

When Top Hotels in Hawaii Plan to Reopen

AmaDahlia

AmaWaterways Extends Booking Deadline on Special Offers

However, travelers can still reach the Aloha State for relatively cheap this winter. For example, customers can book roundtrip flights between Los Angeles and Honolulu for as little as $306.

In addition to flights within the continental U.S. starting from $49 one-way, travelers can score cheap seats on a handful of international routes this week, including Baltimore to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic for as little as $139 one-way or Houston to Cancun, Mexico for just $109 one-way.

Southwest has established enhanced health and safety measures in response to COVID-19 and is keeping middle seats open through November 30 to allow for physical distancing on all flights.

Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your travel plans.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
A Delta Air Lines plane taxiing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

Ranking US Airlines Most Likely to Offer Passengers Benefits...

US Airlines Hope for the Best, Plan for the Worst

Alaska Airlines Launches Embraer 175 Jet Service in the State of Alaska

Airlines Hit Major Milestone Processing 1 Million Passengers In One Day

Woman Arrested After Refusing to Wear Mask, Coughing on Passengers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS