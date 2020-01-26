Last updated: 05:40 PM ET, Sun January 26 2020

Southwest Passenger Removed From Flight Due to Virus Scare

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli January 26, 2020

A Southwest Airlines plane taking off
PHOTO: A Southwest Airlines plane taking off. (photo via jcheris/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Citing an “abundance of caution,” Southwest Airlines and health officials on Saturday escorted a passenger off a plane at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport after learning the person recently traveled to China and was showing flu-like symptoms.

The flight originated in Las Vegas.

Airport, airline and health officials are on high alert after the newly discovered coronavirus has killed 56 people.

The Maryland Department of Health said in a statement the sick passenger did not meet the CDC's critical for coronavirus.

“This afternoon, a passenger arrived on a flight from Las Vegas to BWI who showed flu-like symptoms and had recently traveled from Beijing, China.

“The person did not meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for 2019 novel coronavirus testing but was referred to a medical facility for evaluation to determine whether additional follow-up was necessary. Per guidance from the CDC, no special action was indicated for this person or for any other passengers or crew on the flight. Following evaluation by medical personnel, the person was released.”

In an earlier statement to NBC, Southwest Airlines said the crew followed recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.

“Local medical personnel met Flight 2889 once it arrived at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport from Las Vegas due to reports of an ill Customer. Out of an abundance of caution, and in light of the recent concerns of the coronavirus, our Crew followed recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control for responding to concerns to ensure the Customer, and those traveling with them, receive the assistance or support they may need.”

