Southwest Puts Holiday Flights on Sale From $49 One-Way
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke October 27, 2020
Southwest Airlines is extending its low fare sale ahead of the holiday season, offering flights from $49 one-way now through Thursday, November 5 at 11:59 p.m. CT.
The budget carrier's latest sale is valid for continental U.S. travel from November 17, 2020 through March 4, 2021 and travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico and international travel between January 11 and March 4, 2021.
Continental U.S. travel is blacked out on select days around the holidays, including November 28-30, December 18-19, December 23, December 26-27, 2020 and January 2-3, 2021. The sale fares also require a 21-day advance purchase.
Travelers will find solid deals on a variety of popular routes, including transcontinental flights such as Boston-Los Angeles for under $240 roundtrip. The Wanna Get Away fares include two free bags and no change or cancel fees.
Southwest is also limiting capacity on its fights to allow for open middle seats through November 30. However, the airline recently confirmed that it will do away with the policy and begin selling every seat on every flight starting December 1.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to search the airline's low fare calendar based on your holiday travel plans.
