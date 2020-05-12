Southwest Puts Summer Flights on Sale Through June 12
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke May 12, 2020
Southwest Airlines is giving travelers the "freedom to hope, plan and dream" during its month-long sale on summer travel within the continental United States featuring one-way fares as low as $49.
The low-cost carrier's latest nationwide sale is available for bookings from now until June 12 at 11:59 p.m. CT for travel between May 26 and August 31, 2020.
Like Southwest's previous sales, the discounted fares require 14-day advance purchase and travel is not valid on Fridays and Sundays, except as otherwise specified.
One-way fares range from $49 to $99. For example, travelers can fly from Chicago to Nashville for under $100 roundtrip or from Atlanta to Los Angeles for less than $200 roundtrip.
With travel restricted and many places keeping their borders closed to combat the spread of COVID-19, many Americans will be limited to planning for domestic destinations this summer, including popular beaches, theme parks and national parks.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to filter flight deals by your departure city.
