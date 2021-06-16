Southwest Technical Issues Extend Cancellations for Third Day
Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff June 16, 2021
Southwest Airlines' technical problems have extended to a third day and continue to mean delayed and canceled flights.
The issues began on Monday for several airlines but have proved to be the most troublesome for Southwest, according to the Hill. The problems continued on Tuesday for the airline, and some residual issues have affected flights today.
“While our technology issues from Tuesday have been resolved, we are still experiencing a small number of cancelations and delays across our network as we continue working to resume normal operations,” a spokesperson for Southwest told The Hill in a statement.
Tuesday’s issue was described as a systems issue. There were more than 560 flights canceled and more than 1,800 delayed. The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all Southwest flights for a short time as well.
