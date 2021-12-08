Spirit Airlines Adding Seven New Routes From Philadelphia
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke December 08, 2021
Spirit Airlines will add seven new destinations from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) this spring.
On Tuesday, the budget-friendly carrier announced it will introduce nonstop service to New Orleans (MSY) on February 16, 2022, followed by service to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico (BQN) starting on April 20, 2022. New service to Nashville (BNA) and Houston (IAH) will begin on May 11, 2022, followed by service to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ), Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) and Oakland (OAK) starting on May 18, 2022.
Spirit will also increase service to Cancun, Mexico (CUN) starting April 20, 2022.
The new flights to New Orleans, Nashville, Houston and Oakland will operate daily while flights to Aguadilla and Punta Cana will take place four times per week. Spirit will operate three flights per week to Montego Bay.
"This is wonderful news for PHL, our passengers and our region," PHL CEO Chellie Cameron said in a statement. "In addition to offering more options to popular vacation destinations, Spirit will be the only airline at PHL serving Oakland and Aguadilla nonstop. This is especially important for our passengers wanting to visit friends and relatives."
"Philadelphia has been a great partner of Spirit Airlines for a long time, and we're thankful to the airport team for enabling this opportunity to add many more popular, nonstop destinations for our Guests," added Matt Klein, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Spirit. "This expansion is particularly exciting because of the variety of destinations stretching from the Pacific Coast to popular spots in the Southern U.S., and three new options for Caribbean getaways."
With the latest expansion, Spirit will serve 20 destinations in the U.S. and the Caribbean from PHL.
We’re turning the skies yellow in the #CityofBrotherlyLove!— Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) December 7, 2021
.#TravelTuesday ALERT: We’re unveiling 7x new non-stop routes from @PHLAirport for #Philly travelers in 2022! READ MORE: https://t.co/GdktuCQUOy pic.twitter.com/2XcOozwU1x
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
How Travel Advisors Can Prepare for a Flurry of Holiday Marriage Proposals
For more information on Philadelphia
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS