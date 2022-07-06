Spirit Airlines Awarded Additional Slots at Newark
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli July 06, 2022
The Department of Transportation has awarded 16 departure and landing slots at Newark-Liberty International Airport in New Jersey Spirit Airlines, a coup for the low-cost carrier given that gates are coveted at one of the New York City metro area’s three major airports.
The news was reported by our sister publication Travel Weekly.
Spirit won the slots over JetBlue Airways. But that only begets a bigger, more important question – will those takeoff and landing slots become JetBlue property if Spirit shareholders vote to be acquired by JetBlue in a special meeting set to be held on Friday, July 8.
Spirit’s stockholders will select between JetBlue’s acquisition or a merger with Frontier Airlines after a nearly five-month saga has played out across the aviation landscape. Spirit has twice delayed the shareholder vote as both of the competing airlines have tweaked and raised their respective offers.
The landing slots at Newark were among 36 open daily takeoffs and departures abandoned by Southwest Airlines when it left the Jersey airport in 2019. Newark is a United Airlines hub, so the DOT limited the bidding for the open slots to low-cost carriers and ultra-low-cost carriers to help balance the competition at the airport. The 20 other slots had already been awarded.
The DOT said that Spirit "is most likely to provide the lowest fares to the most consumers,” hence its selection for the 16 remaining slots.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Experience Intimate Adventures in the Caribbean and South America With Atlas Ocean Voyages
For more information on New Jersey
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS