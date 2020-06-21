Spirit Offering More Than 30 Flights to Cancun From Major US Cities
Airlines & Airports Jessica Zickefoose June 21, 2020
As the travel industry begins to rebound from the devastating impact of COVID-19, many airlines finally feel safe enough to resume their flight schedules.
Among them—Spirit Airlines. As reported by the Riviera Maya News, Spirit, beginning June 26, plans to resume more than 30 flights from major U.S. cities to Cancun, but the airline says that’s still dependent upon travel restrictions being lifted.
During the last week of June, Spirit has 11 flights scheduled to the sunny Mexican city. July brings most of the flights, including ones from cities such as Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Denver, New York, New Orleans, Las Vegas, Austin, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Boston, Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale and more.
Prices are always subject to change but the airline says they will be offering some fares for as low as $52 each way.
As for the proper procedure when flying, all guests and crew will be required to wear face masks while onboard. Additionally, Spirit has implemented an advanced cleaning regime, including sanitizing high-touched surfaces— handles, seatbelts, tray tables and armrests—between each flight.
