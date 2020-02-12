Last updated: 11:29 AM ET, Wed February 12 2020

Spirit Airlines Expands Florida Service for 2020

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood February 12, 2020

Spirit Airlines Airbus
PHOTO: Spirit Airlines Airbus. (Photo via Boarding1Now / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Spirit Airlines announced it would add new daily flights from some of Central and South Florida’s most popular destinations.

Officials from Spirit revealed Tuesday the airline plans to inaugurate or upgrade the frequency of flights on 16 routes from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Orlando International Airport.

MORE Airlines & Airports
Air New Zealand Dreamliner in flight

Air New Zealand Offers Valentine’s Day Fare Sale

Scandinavian Airlines airplanes

Scandinavian Airlines Ad Receives Backlash

Restroom Sign Close Up

Osaka Airport Opens New Restroom for Dogs

The carrier will begin adding the new and upgraded flights on April 1 and continue rolling out service through July. The expanded options deliver on Spirit’s commitment to offering more convenience and flexibility.

“Florida is very important to Spirit Airlines, and we are going to keep growing in the state we call home,” Spirit Vice President John Kirby said in a statement. “As the only major airline headquartered in the Sunshine State, Spirit Airlines continues to add new destinations and more non-stop service to meet the needs of Florida’s growing economy.”

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Spirit is adding flights to Guatemala City, San Salvador and St. Croix, which cements the carrier as the airport’s largest carrier to the Caribbean and Latin America.

The airline also announced it had surpassed JetBlue in terms of available seats to the region in January 2020, with nonstop service to 28 destinations. Spirit also recently revealed it would launch nonstop service between Oakland and Fort Lauderdale on April 1.

For more information on Florida

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Air New Zealand Dreamliner in flight

Air New Zealand Offers Valentine’s Day Fare Sale

Frontier Airlines Launches Contest to Get Married During Flight to Las Vegas

Delta Consolidating Operations at New York’s JFK Airport

Airbus Unveils Space-Age Blended Wing Aircraft at Singapore Air Show

Transatlantic Fares as Low as $105 With Norwegian Air’s Sale

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS