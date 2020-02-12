Spirit Airlines Expands Florida Service for 2020
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood February 12, 2020
Spirit Airlines announced it would add new daily flights from some of Central and South Florida’s most popular destinations.
Officials from Spirit revealed Tuesday the airline plans to inaugurate or upgrade the frequency of flights on 16 routes from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Orlando International Airport.
The carrier will begin adding the new and upgraded flights on April 1 and continue rolling out service through July. The expanded options deliver on Spirit’s commitment to offering more convenience and flexibility.
“Florida is very important to Spirit Airlines, and we are going to keep growing in the state we call home,” Spirit Vice President John Kirby said in a statement. “As the only major airline headquartered in the Sunshine State, Spirit Airlines continues to add new destinations and more non-stop service to meet the needs of Florida’s growing economy.”
At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Spirit is adding flights to Guatemala City, San Salvador and St. Croix, which cements the carrier as the airport’s largest carrier to the Caribbean and Latin America.
The airline also announced it had surpassed JetBlue in terms of available seats to the region in January 2020, with nonstop service to 28 destinations. Spirit also recently revealed it would launch nonstop service between Oakland and Fort Lauderdale on April 1.
