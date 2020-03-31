Spirit Suspends Flights to and From Five Airports
March 31, 2020
In response to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the northeast of the U.S., Spirit Airlines will be suspending flights to and from five airports in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.
In a statement to Fox News, Spirit confirmed that service to LaGuardia Airport, Niagara Falls International Airport, Plattsburgh International Airport, Hartford–Brainard Airport and Newark International Airport will be suspended “at least through May 4.” As of last year, Spirit Airlines was the fifth largest carrier in both LaGuardia Airport and Newark International Airport.
“Taking care of our Guests and Team Members continues to be our number one priority as we navigate these unprecedented times. Guests booked on these flights will receive emails notifying them of the change and explaining their options,” read the statement.
The decision was finalized following the CDC’s latest travel advisory warning warned against all non-essential travel to New York and the tri-state area for at least 14 days due to COVID-19 concerns.
As of March 31, New York and New Jersey have been the focal points of the pandemic in the United States, with nearly 70,000 reported cases in New York and over 16,500 reported cases in New Jersey. Connecticut has reported 2,571 cases of coronavirus.
