Stowaway Discovered in Couple's Carry-On Luggage
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti October 20, 2019
Talk about overpacking! On October 16, 2019, Nick and Voirrey Coole were taking a trip from the Isle of Man to New York City, where they were planning to celebrate Nick's 40th birthday, but were bizarrely delayed by airport security after scans of their hand luggage revealed something unusual.
Nick told the Manchester Evening News: "Airport security were all very puzzled and repeatedly asked if the bag was ours after it had been through the scanner."
After which, the couple was escorted into an interrogation room, astonished and wondering what the issue could possibly be.
According to Yahoo! News Australia, Nick explained: "We ran out of ideas for what it could have been, and my wife even asked them, 'it's not a cat is it?'”
Indeed, when the agent unzipped their bag, out popped one of their three cats, a five-year-old domestic shorthair named Candy, who apparently has a history of sneaking into close and unexpected spots.
"Our hand luggage didn’t have much in so we could bring shopping home," said Nick. "She must have snuck into the bag before we left for the airport, but we didn't hear or feel her at all on the journey there.”
Reportedly, the Isle of Man airport security staff had never seen anything like it, but realized that the inclusion of a small stowaway in the Cooles’ baggage had been accidental, and laughed alongside the couple. Luckily, friends of the Cooles were able to come pick up Candy so that Nick sand Voirrey still managed to catch their flight on time.
By pulling this little stunt, Candy has earned herself a degree of internet fame following Nick’s Facebook post about the hilarious incident. We’re just glad it all had a happy ending.
