Sun Country Airlines Adds Seven New North American Cities
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke October 22, 2021
Budget carrier Sun Country Airlines is expanding its footprint by adding seven new destinations to its network in 2022, including its first Canadian city.
The airline announced this week that it will add new, nonstop service from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) to Buffalo; Burlington, Vermont; Charleston; Jacksonville; Pittsburgh; Spokane, Washington and Vancouver. Meanwhile, Sun Country will continue nonstop service from MSP to New Orleans, Asheville, Savannah/Hilton Head and Milwaukee.
Service on the routes will resume or begin in April or June 2022. However, Sun Country has extended its current schedule through early September 2022. Travelers can book one-way fares on the new routes for as low as $39 at SunCountry.com when they purchase by November 2, 2021, for travel by September 6, 2022.
"We're excited to offer travelers affordable access to exciting new destinations including some of the most beautiful coastal towns on the East Coast, the Great Lakes, and Canada,” Grant Whitney, Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer, said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming guests onboard to enjoy our many amenities like free inflight entertainment, complimentary nonalcoholic beverage service, and comfortable reclining seats with in-seat power on their way to their next great vacation."
With its latest expansion, Sun Country Airlines will operate more than 100 routes and to 80 airports in the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada and Caribbean.
Sponsored Content
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
-
For more information on Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Charleston, Vermont
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS