The Summer's Most Delayed Airports
Airlines & Airports Mia Taylor September 06, 2019
If flight delays tend to get under your skin, then you may want to avoid the famed Greek island of Mykonos.
According to just-released data from AirHelp, half of the flights departing from the island are delayed, making it the most disrupted airport in Europe.
In fact, if either Mykonos, Santorini or Athens sound like an appealing vacation destination, you might want to think twice, says AirHelp.
Airports in each location have some of the most delayed departing flights. Nearly four to five out of ten flights from these locations were delayed, their air passenger rights company found.
“Chances are high that yours may be delayed on the way back home from these holiday destinations,” the passenger advocacy company said.
Aside from Greece, many airports in Portugal also made it into the top 10 most delayed ranking, including Ponta Delgada Island, Lajes Island and Lisbon.
Many South European airports have a higher delay rate, which interfered with many Americans’ and Europeans’ summer vacation plans this year, AirHelp said.
The company strongly suggests that all travelers departing from these airports pay attention to the delays that are likely waiting ahead and plan more time to accommodate such troubles to avoid entirely disrupting vacation plans.
Back in the United States, here are the top places you’re likely to face a flight delay, according to AirHelp.
Los Angeles International Airport – LAX had a 77.5 percent on-time performance this summer.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport – ATL recorded an on-time performance of 76.7 percent.
John F. Kennedy International Airport – All three of the New York City airports made AirHelp’s top 10. But JFK had the best on-time record this summer at 73.7 percent.
Charlotte Douglas International Airport - CLT had a 73.3 percent on-time rate.
George Bush Intercontinental Airport – The on-time performance rate at IAH was 71 percent.
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport – Between frequent storms in the area that triggered weather-related delays to the stream of maintenance issues experienced by American Airlines, DFW’s on-time departure rate was less than stellar at 68.5 percent.
Denver International Airport – Yet another city with a less than impressive performance this summer, just 66.1 percent of departures left on-time from Denver.
New York City’s LaGuardia Airport – LGA LaGuardia had an on-time rate of just 66 percent.
Chicago O’Hare International Airport – An airport notorious for delays, only 64.9 percent of flights departed on-schedule this summer.
Newark Liberty International Airport - Only 63.9 percent of flights departed the airport on-time this summer.
If you experienced a delayed flight this summer, check AirHelp’s eligibility tool to see if you may be eligible for compensation from the airline.
Travel Slumped During What is Typically a Peak Season Worldwide
