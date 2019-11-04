Travelers at LAX Continue to Voice Frustration With New Pickup System
November 04, 2019
A week after implementing a new pickup system for passengers at LAX, travelers remain frustrated, which is not great news as the holiday season rapidly approaches.
On October 29, LAX instituted a new system for those using rideshare apps and needing taxi pickup. Curbside pickup is no longer available. Instead, the airport is requiring users to take a shuttle to a designated parking lot next to terminal 1. From there, they are able to meet their Uber, Lyft or taxi.
The move is needed to ease congestion as the airport installs a new people mover and ongoing construction that is part of a $14 billion overhaul.
"We understand that trying to get into the central terminal area is a challenge and has been for a long time, and we’ve been working to make that much better," Keith Wilschetz, deputy executive director of the Operations and Emergency Management Division at Los Angeles World Airports, told The Times. "This is a way we can do that."
However, the new system has been met with frustration and long wait times for shuttles and rides as well as heavy traffic. One week into the new system and passengers are angry.
On Twitter user called it the Fare Festival of airport ridesharing.
LAXit is the Fyre Fest of airport ridesharing. #LAXit— Garineh Magarian (@garinehm) October 30, 2019
so turns out funneling everyone from the airport into a single pickup zone for taxis and rideshares is a total disaster WHO WOULD HAVE THOUGHT?? #LAX #LAXit #nightmare pic.twitter.com/yS4IocUiI2— Myst @ Sleepcon (@MystbornGames) October 29, 2019
Most people noted the insane amount of traffic.
#laxit #lax Traffic to get in the new lot for LAX pick up is unbelievable. It’s worse now then ever pic.twitter.com/os5vcRCIpX— LA CHECKER CAB (@lacheckercab) October 29, 2019
The airport is working hard to streamline the new system and is making it clear that this is a temporary endeavor while construction is ongoing and none a permanent solution.
Thirty percent of curbside space is being closed to build our Automated People Mover train–and less curbs means less curbside pickups and way more traffic,” the airport posted in a thread on its Twitter account. “The Automated People Mover will solve our traffic and pickup problems for good. But in the meantime, #LAXit is here to help you exit–and we’re working to make it better every day.”
Following @flyLAXAirport is one of the best ways to keep abreast of the situation. LAX is continuing to make changes to improve the problems and speed wait times for passengers.
Since the new system was implemented they have: added signage to help guests navigate to #LAXit; adjusted traffic patterns to improve shuttle and vehicle flow through the Central Terminal Area and changed roadway markings; and provided more training to shuttle operators to improve route speeds.
LAX also posts wait times during busy travel times to its Twitter account.
During peak hours on Sunday night, the airport posted wait times for Taxi which were 25 minutes. Lyft waits were 11 minutes, and those using Uber had to wait for up to 39 minutes to get a ride.
For those who don’t have a friend picking them up curbside but need to avoid the shuttle—Uber, Twitter-user @ImtheCurmudgeon noted that there is still a way.
Sure @flyLAXairport’s new @Uber pickup system is an abomination, but if you’re rich, don’t worry about it—you can still get picked up curbside.#LAXit #eatthepoor pic.twitter.com/s5obt3SOhY— The Curmudgeon (@ImTheCurmudgeon) October 29, 2019
