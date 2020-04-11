Last updated: 12:30 PM ET, Sat April 11 2020

Treasury Department Says Large Airlines Must Pay Back Taxpayers

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli April 11, 2020

Money, income, travel agent
(photo via Melpomenem/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The U.S. Treasury Dept. is telling larger airlines that if they take more than $100 million in payroll grants, as part of the CARES Act stimulus package to fight the coronavirus signed last month by President Trump, they will have to compensate American taxpayers.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
A group of doctors and nurses.

Enter Real-Life Healthcare Heroes to Win a Two-Night Boutique...

Hotel & Resort
Medical worker wearing personal protective equipment.

Boeing’s First Batch of 3D-Printed Medical Face Shields...

Airlines & Airports
Delta Air Lines Boeing 767

Report: Delta Asks Virus-Stricken Flight Attendants to Remain...

Airlines & Airports
U.S. Capitol Building

Travel Industry Calling on Congress for Additional COVID-19...

Impacting Travel

The Treasury Dept. on Friday said it would not require applicants seeking $100 million or less to provide compensation, according to CNBC, but it did have 12 passenger airlines whose allocations would be greater than that amount. Officials have said the compensation could include stock warrants and or other financial instruments.

Complicating matters, however, is that despite Congressional approval for $58 billion in aid to the airlines, including $25 billion in grants for passenger airlines and $4 billion for cargo carriers, a final deal has not been struck.

CNBC noted that initial payments to airlines that applied for aid were supposed to go out on April 6, but the Treasury Department requested additional financial information from airlines, according to people familiar with the discussions.

“Congress acted two weeks ago. That’s a pay period,” Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, which represents some 50,000 cabin crew members, tweeted at Secretary Mnuchin on Friday. “Cut the checks.”

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
American Airlines pilots conversing at the gate

More Than 13,000 American Airlines Crew Take Voluntary Leave,...

American Airlines

Report: Delta Asks Virus-Stricken Flight Attendants to Remain Quiet About Condition

United Offering Free Flights to Medical Volunteers Traveling to California

Second TSA Employee Passes Away Due to COVID-19

American Airlines Donating Surplus Food to Charities

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS