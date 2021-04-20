TSA Finds Crystal Meth Inside Burrito at Airport
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli April 20, 2021
Of all the things that officers with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) find every day at security checkpoints, this has to be one of the oddest.
Earlier this month, TSA agents at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston saw what looked like an unusual lump inside a passenger’s breakfast burrito as the traveler went through a security screening.
It was more than just unusual.
It was crystal meth.
Yep, according to the TSA, due to the unusual nature and size of the lump, the officers requested an additional inspection of the food item. Once the wrapper was open, the Transportation Security Offer (TSO) noticed something dark and unusual in the middle of the burrito.
Breakfast burritos are delicious but @TSA officers were surprised to find crystal meth inside the one pictured. TSA officers @HobbyAirport suspected something wasn't right with this breakfast item & contacted @houstonpolice to investigate. Learn more here:https://t.co/QBr5vCh2IR pic.twitter.com/hcqkCixRML— TSA_SouthWest (@Tsa_SouthWest) April 16, 2021
Because the food item didn’t quite match the description provided by the traveler, a supervisory TSO was asked to assist, and she decided to run the breakfast burrito through the X-ray.
“I commend the actions of our TSOs and supervisory TSO who noticed something wasn’t quite right and for acting on their instincts. Their attention to detail and follow-up response led to the discovery of crystal meth, a dangerous and illegal substance,” said TSA Federal Security Director at HOU Hector Vela. “Airport security checkpoints in Houston and across Texas are seeing significant increases in the number of departing travelers. Despite these increases, TSA continues to (stay) focused on its core security mission to keep travelers safe and secure.”
Houston Police was also involved and ended up confirming the illegal substance.
"We sincerely thank all of our Houston Airports local and federal partners who work tirelessly every day to interdict dangerous contraband from entering or leaving our community,” said Houston Airports Chief of Operations Steven Hennigan. "In this case, TSA officers’ training, awareness and heroic actions, we believe, saved precious lives."
