TSA Offers Halloween Travel Tips
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 30, 2020
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) revealed several helpful tips for travelers taking to the skies during the Halloween holiday weekend.
While passengers are still required to wear masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19, they are being encouraged by the TSA to sport their favorite Halloween-themed facial covering, including pumpkins, candy corn, superheroes or even scary witches.
The agency also noted that all passengers would be asked to remove their masks to help verify their identity when arriving at the travel document checking podium.
As for travelers wearing a costume, TSA officials recommend waiting until after passing through the security checkpoints to put it on. The outfit could trigger an alarm that would result in the need for a pat-down.
Security agents also recommend packing realistic replica props related to a costume in checked bags to avoid slowing down the security checkpoint process, but discourage bringing replica explosives of any size or shape in checked or carry-on bags.
Thankfully, the TSA revealed there is no limit on how much candy can be packed in either carry-on or checked luggage, but travelers are being asked to wait until after passing through the security checkpoint before purchasing a drink.
The agency is looking to clear up any confusion and answer all questions ahead of the busy weekend. Travelers can send questions via Twitter at @AskTSA or access the “Can I bring?” feature on the myTSA app.
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS