This COVID-19 Testing Program Could Aid in the Travel Industry’s Recovery
Features & Advice Guest Author October 28, 2020
Article written by Mark Newman, CEO of Nomi Health and Joshua Walker, COO of Nomi Health
The travel and tourism sectors have been some of the hardest industries hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even after a vaccine is approved, it will likely be years before travelers feel fully-comfortable again. In the interim, airports, resorts, cruises — and even countries whose futures rely on getting travel back up and running — are all racing to get their COVID-19 testing initiatives off the ground, especially before the holiday travel season.
However, as we’ve seen with traditional testing’s frequent problems, including long wait times, weeks-long lab turnaround times and an enormous range in the cost per test, there are significant hurdles for the travel industry to overcome. Even a simple decision like choosing a test can become complicated by several factors including the test type, accuracy and timeframe.
While many airlines have taken the approach of requiring fliers to upload negative PCR test results before boarding a flight, these leave the door open for ticket holders to be exposed after the test was conducted or encourage travelers to upload fake or altered test results. Without a coordinated approach across multiple airports, hotels and resorts, travelers may still be at risk if they have to change planes and end up sitting next to someone who wasn’t required to be tested.
The most secure and efficient way to manage testing is to approach the solution much like TSA has approached airport security: a set of rigorous standards and protocols in every airport to ensure all travelers are safe.
To be successful, airports will have to work together to build a new testing protocol from the ground up that uses technology, creates a seamless experience for the traveler, delivers accurate results quickly, captures and digitally records data to ensure quality control and conducts thorough contract tracing, all while being cost-efficient.
It will also require a single entity to manage the entire program and coordinate all logistics rather than paying and managing dozens of individual companies which can lead to a breakdown in communication and increased costs.
Our company, Nomi Health, has spent the past six months running effective COVID-19 testing programs at the state and municipal levels. Over the past six months, our partners have experienced how the Nomi approach in running complete end-to-end COVID-19 testing programs creates a better experience for patients and the officials who rely on its data to make decisions.
Our programs leverage technology to allow patients to schedule appointments online, essentially eliminating wait times and turning around lab results within 24 hours. Additionally, by managing all aspects of the testing process, Nomi Health is able to drive down the cost of each test, making it affordable to test all residents, not just those displaying symptoms.
Based on our experience, the gold standard for a comprehensive testing program would combine the accuracy of a PCR nasal-swab test with the fast results of a rapid antigen test. This approach would likely require multiple tests, but the benefits would help travelers regain confidence, keep airline, hotel and restaurant employees safe and prevent COVID-19 spread in areas that rely on tourism.
Below is a timeline that could serve as an example of what a comprehensive testing program could look like.
3–5 Days Before Flight and Day of:
—PCR Test #1 Traveler uploads necessary information about PCR test results to an online or digital portal within 3-5 days of flight. The provider would provide an expert to validate the test in advance or at the airport.
Day of Travel:
—Traveler takes two tests when arriving at the airport:
—PCR Test #2 Traveler takes another PCR test when arriving at the airport. Test samples are immediately taken to the lab to be processed, and visitors get their results emailed as soon as they arrive at their destination.
—Rapid Test #1 Traveler takes a rapid test before security and gets results in minutes, before being allowed to proceed to their gate.
While on Vacation:
—Rapid Test #2, #3, #4... While at their destination, travelers take another rapid test every three to four days at their hotel or resort to ensure they continue to test negative for COVID.
Before Coming Home:
—Final Rapid Test Before boarding their plane home, travelers would take a final rapid test.
If we want to get the travel industry back up and running, we’ll need a widespread and effective testing program that is seamlessly coordinated between various entities. Most importantly, airlines will need a single end-to-end provider like Nomi Health to ensure the proper distribution of testing equipment and PPE, a digital solution to prevent travel delays and short lab turnaround times.
All this needs to be done without making it prohibitively expensive for an already struggling industry. Nomi has proven that a single end-to-end testing solution is the most effective way to ensure fast, reliable and inexpensive testing — it’s time for the travel industry to take notice.
For more Features & Advice News
More by Guest Author
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS