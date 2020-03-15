Last updated: 01:47 PM ET, Sun March 15 2020

TSA Relaxes Rule About Hand Sanitizer in Carry-On Bag

Airlines & Airports Transportation Security Administration Rich Thomaselli March 15, 2020

Using hand sanitizer
PHOTO: Using hand sanitizer . (Photo via miflippo / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Well here’s a small but welcome bit of news during trying times.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said on Friday it is relaxing its rules about the size of hand sanitizer bottles that travelers can bring on planes.

Since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, airline passengers could only bring 3.4 ounces of liquids in a carry-on bag onto flights. But due to the coronavirus, the TSA will now allow flyers to bring large-sized bottles of hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes that are wrapped, travel-size wipes and masks through airport security checkpoints.

The TSA is relaxing the size restrictions to help travelers take precautions against the virus.

“TSA is allowing passengers to bring liquid hand sanitizer containers up to 12 ounces to be permitted in carry-on bags until further notice,” the agency said.

Passengers taking containers larger than the standard 3.4 ounces will need to be screened separately. That means you need to get to the airport a bit earlier to allow more time. The change only applies to hand sanitizer, the Los Angeles Times reported. All other liquids, gels and aerosols are still limited to 3.4 ounces (or 100 milliliters) and must be carried in a quart-size, clear bag.

In addition, travelers are now allowed to ask TSA agents to change gloves when they are being screened.

