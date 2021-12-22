TSA To Revoke PreCheck Privileges From FAA-Fined Passengers
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke December 22, 2021
The list of potential consequences just got longer for misbehaving air travelers. Now, unruly passengers could lose their TSA PreCheck privileges under a new partnership between the Transportation Security Administration and Federal Aviation Administration.
On Tuesday, the two agencies announced that the FAA will share information of passengers facing fines for unruly behavior with TSA, who can remove the passenger from TSA PreCheck screening eligibility as an additional penalty.
Available to low-risk travelers, PreCheck expedites the screening process as passengers can leave their shoes, belts and light jackets on and leave their laptops, tablets and liquids in their bag. Last month, 94 percent of TSA PreCheck passengers waited less than 5 minutes to be screened.
"TSA has zero tolerance for the unruly behaviors, especially those involving physical assault occurring aboard aircraft. We have tremendous respect for airport staff, gate agents and flight crews that get people safely to their destinations," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement. "This partnership with FAA will help ensure the safety and security of all passengers and hold those who violate federal regulations accountable for their actions."
"If you act out of line, you will wait in line," added FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. "Our partnership aims to promote safe and responsible passenger behavior. One unruly incident is one too many."
The FAA has reported a disturbing number of unruly passenger incidents in 2021, proposing more than $1 million in combined fines for some of the most egregious cases.
