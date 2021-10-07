FAA Reports a Surge in Unruly Passenger Incidents
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke October 07, 2021
The busy summer travel period may have passed but incidents involving unruly passengers are on the rise, according to the latest statistics released by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) this week.
Sadly, there were 128 new incidents reported by flight crews in the past week, which is the highest number since the FAA started releasing weekly data back on July 20. The figure brings the total for 2021 to 4,626 incidents.
As has been the case throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the vast majority of unruly passenger cases involved travelers refusing to comply with the federal mask mandate which remains in effect in airports and on aircraft through at least January 18, 2022. Of the 4,626 incidents this year, 3,366 or 72.7 percent have been related to travelers flouting face mask requirements.
The FAA has established a zero-tolerance policy for unruly and dangerous behavior, even going so far as to launch a campaign against unruly passenger behavior. One PSA featured children preaching common sense when it comes to behaving in a civil manner on an airplane.
The agency has proposed civil penalties against dozens of passengers in recent weeks, with fines for 2021 exceeding $1 million back in August. One passenger on a May 24 JetBlue flight from New York to Orlando was fined as much as $45,000 after allegedly throwing his carry-on luggage and other objects at fellow passengers; refusing to stay seated; lying down on the floor of the aisle and grabbing a flight attendant by the ankles and putting his head up her skirt.
Last month, the FAA called on airlines to commit to take more action in an effort to crack down on the rise in unruly behavior.
