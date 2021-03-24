Last updated: 09:50 AM ET, Wed March 24 2021

Two Women Fight in the Aisle of American Airlines Flight

American Airlines Airbus A319 over Miami
American Airlines Airbus A319. (photo via Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Welcome to Naughty Passengers, Volume No. 6,882.

An argument between two women over who gets to exit the plane first devolved into an all-out fistfight last week.

The incident happened on American Airlines Flight 2275 after it landed on Phoenix and taxied to the gate. American confirmed it to Fox News.

"American received a report of an alleged altercation between two customers while waiting to deplane from flight 2275 from Los Angeles (LAX) to Phoenix (PHX)," a spokesperson said.

A passenger on the plane took a video of the incident and posted it to her Twitter account, @katebytheocean0.

In the clip, several passengers can be seen standing in the aisle, presumably in preparation to deplane. Footage of the women fighting is taken from a distance and can barely be seen, but shouting and screaming — from the brawlers and the frustrated passengers — can be heard in the video.

In what is becoming an all-too-often occurrence on flights, a crew member says over the intercom to "Call for law enforcement, call for law enforcement.”

There were no reported injuries according to the airline.

