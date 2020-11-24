United Adds Famous Hot Cocoa to Onboard Menu
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli November 24, 2020
United Airlines is adding hot cocoa to its menu of onboard beverages, but it’s not just any hot cocoa.
This one is from one of the most famous chocolatiers in the world.
And it’s only available for a limited time.
And it’s only available in limited amounts.
Yeah, it’s that exclusive.
From December through February, United is offering Ghirardelli Hot Cocoa onboard all cabins on its airlines, according to the blog Live And Let’s Fly.
The company was founded by Domenico Ghirardelli, who emigrated from Italy to San Francisco and founded The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company in 1852. It is the third-oldest chocolatier in the world behind Baker’s Chocolate and Whitmer’s.
Its flagship ice cream shop near Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco is one of the biggest tourist attractions in the city.
But, at least there, the ice cream and the hot cocoa are in endless supply. On United flights for the next three months, the beverage is in limited quantity.
Live And Let’s Fly noted that United’s narrowbody aircraft will have five packets in economy class and five packets in first class while widebody aircraft will have 10 in economy class and 10 in premium cabins, including premium economy (“Premium Plus”) and business class (“Polaris”).
For more information on United Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS