United Airlines Adding New International Flights

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli April 19, 2021
It’s clear that domestic travel is rebounding.
Now United Airlines is banking on international and business travel coming back quickly as well.
The carrier is adding three new flights to its international network, giving travelers more options for summer travel by flying direct to countries that are starting to reopen to vaccinated visitors.
Starting in July, United will offer new direct flights from Newark Liberty International Airport to Dubrovnik, Croatia; from Washington Dulles International Airport to Athens, Greece; and from Chicago O'Hare International Airport to Reykjavik, Iceland, all subject to government approval.
The addition of these new routes reflects an increase in interest among United's customers. In the last month, searches on United.com for flights to Croatia, Greece and Iceland are up 61 percent.
“As countries around the world begin the process of reopening, leisure travelers are eager to take a long-awaited getaway to new international destinations," Patrick Quayle, vice president of international network and alliances, said in a statement. "These three new routes unlock the natural beauty of the outdoors for our guests. They are also the latest example of how United is remaining nimble in rebuilding our network."
In addition, United is adding three new markets in Africa subject to government approval, with service three times weekly to Accra, Ghana from Washington Dulles beginning May 14; three times weekly service to Lagos, Nigeria from Washington Dulles set to begin later this year; and daily service to Johannesburg, South Africa from Newark beginning June 3.
