United Airlines Expands Access To COVID-19 Testing Locations
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Patrick Clarke August 19, 2021
United Airlines has expanded access to COVID-19 testing locations across the country.
On Thursday, the airline announced that customers can now schedule testing appointments at more than 3,000 new Walmart and Albertson Companies locations across the United States through United.com and the United mobile app in the Travel Ready Center, having their results delivered within four to 48 hours of their test and directly submitted to United's website and app ahead of their flight.
Upon visiting United's Travel Ready Center, customers can view a list of localized, eligible COVID testing locations, select their preferred location and schedule an appointment. After the test is reviewed, customers will see a status indicator showing that they are "travel-ready" and able to receive their mobile boarding pass.
"United continues to deliver solutions that make it simple for customers to understand and meet all testing and vaccination requirements directly through our award-winning digital channels," Linda Jojo, United's executive vice president for technology and Chief Digital Officer, said in a statement. "As more Americans resume international travel, this enhancement to our mobile app and website will give our customers confidence and peace-of mind knowing they have access to all of the information and services they need right in the palm of their hand or on their laptop."
To date, nearly 3.3 million COVID-19 vaccination records, test results and destination entry forms have been submitted through United's online platforms, the airline announced.
United plans to continue to expand its Travel Ready Center in the future by adding international testing sites for customers flying to the United States.
