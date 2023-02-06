United Airlines Faces Fine for Allegedly Not Performing Maintenance Inspections
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Mia Taylor February 06, 2023
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants to fine United Airlines $1.1 million for allegedly not conducting required preflight fire system warning checks.
In a press release issued Monday, the FAA said the airline failed to conduct the checks on flights that were operated from June 2018 though April 2021 on Boeing 777 aircraft. The press release says the planes were “not in airworthy condition.”
In total, some 102,000 United Airlines flights were said to have been operated without conducting the checks.
The government agency alleges that in 2018 United “removed the Fire System Warning Check from its Boeing 777 Preflight Check List, an inspection task required in its maintenance specifications manual.
The FAA goes on to point out that removal of the check resulted in United’s “failure to perform the required check and the operation of aircraft that did not meet airworthiness requirements.”
United Airlines has 30 days to respond to the enforcement letter from the FAA.
According to a report from Reuters, United Airlines said on Monday that the safety of its flights was never in question, adding that “In 2018 United changed its pre-flight checklist to account for redundant built-in checks performed automatically by the 777.”
The airline also said the FAA reviewed and approved the checklist change at the time it was done, according to Reuters.
"In 2021, the FAA informed United that United’s maintenance program called for the pre-flight check by pilots. Once confirmed, United immediately updated its procedures," the airline said.
United said it intends to review the FAA’s proposed civil penalty and respond accordingly.
