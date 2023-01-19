JetBlue, United Airlines Resume Caribbean Flights
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Brian Major January 19, 2023
JetBlue will resume or introduce flights departing from Greater New York to four Caribbean destinations in 2023, including countries “essentially off limits to Americans during the health crisis” that have reopened to visitors, said company officials.
United Airlines will also launch flights to Bermuda in advance of earlier projections, said company officials.
Beginning May 5, JetBlue will launch daily flights from New York’s LaGuardia Airport to Bermuda’s L.F. Wade International Airport. The carrier’s Blue Basic fare for the itinerary starts at $128.
In addition, United's service from Newark to Bermuda will start in March 2023, six weeks earlier than anticipated.
“We're thrilled to resume United Airlines service and welcome JetBlue's expanded service to Bermuda in 2023," said Erin Smith, chief operations officer of the Bermuda Tourism Authority. “It's a signal that as our sales and marketing efforts continue to make headway, tourism in Bermuda continues to move in the right direction,” Smith added.
On June 15, JetBlue will launch flights from Newark to Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport, with one-way fares starting at $322. JetBlue flights from LaGuardia Airport to Nassau, Bahamas’ Lynden Pindling International Airport begin March 30, with one-way fares starting at $153.
Finally, beginning July 15, JetBlue will offer flights from Newark International Airport to Montego Bay, Jamaica’s Sangster International Airport, with fares starting at $153.
JetBlue will also resume nonstop flights to Guadeloupe’s Pointe-à-Pitre International Airport from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport beginning November 5. Departures will operate thrice weekly, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
"We are thrilled about the return of JetBlue in November,” said Sonia Taillepierre, the Guadeloupe Islands Tourist Board’s president. “[This is] excellent news for the destination and for Americans who are eager to discover or to return to our French Caribbean archipelago for a unique experience."
The French parliament in August declared the end to the public health emergency, lifting exceptional measures imposed during the pandemic. All health restrictions applied to international travelers entering the Guadeloupe archipelago have been lifted.
Sponsored Content
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more information on United Airlines, Aruba, Bahamas, Bermuda, Guadeloupe
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS