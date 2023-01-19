Last updated: 12:00 PM ET, Thu January 19 2023

JetBlue, United Airlines Resume Caribbean Flights

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Brian Major January 19, 2023

JetBlue Airbus A320 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
JetBlue is adding four Caribbean destinations in 2023. (photo via Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

JetBlue will resume or introduce flights departing from Greater New York to four Caribbean destinations in 2023, including countries “essentially off limits to Americans during the health crisis” that have reopened to visitors, said company officials.

United Airlines will also launch flights to Bermuda in advance of earlier projections, said company officials.

ADVERTISING

Beginning May 5, JetBlue will launch daily flights from New York’s LaGuardia Airport to Bermuda’s L.F. Wade International Airport. The carrier’s Blue Basic fare for the itinerary starts at $128.

Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
A JetBlue flight taking off from LAX

JetBlue Announces New Routes Now on Sale

Curacao

New JetBlue Curaçao Flights from JFK Debut in April

PLAY, low-cost airlines, cheap airlines, Icelandic airlines

Icelandic Airline PLAY Announces North America to Europe Route...

Envoy Air (formerly American Eagle) Embraer taxiing in Chicago

American Eagle Eliminates Service at Three More Regional Airports

In addition, United's service from Newark to Bermuda will start in March 2023, six weeks earlier than anticipated.

“We're thrilled to resume United Airlines service and welcome JetBlue's expanded service to Bermuda in 2023," said Erin Smith, chief operations officer of the Bermuda Tourism Authority. “It's a signal that as our sales and marketing efforts continue to make headway, tourism in Bermuda continues to move in the right direction,” Smith added.

On June 15, JetBlue will launch flights from Newark to Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport, with one-way fares starting at $322. JetBlue flights from LaGuardia Airport to Nassau, Bahamas’ Lynden Pindling International Airport begin March 30, with one-way fares starting at $153.

Finally, beginning July 15, JetBlue will offer flights from Newark International Airport to Montego Bay, Jamaica’s Sangster International Airport, with fares starting at $153.

JetBlue will also resume nonstop flights to Guadeloupe’s Pointe-à-Pitre International Airport from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport beginning November 5. Departures will operate thrice weekly, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

"We are thrilled about the return of JetBlue in November,” said Sonia Taillepierre, the Guadeloupe Islands Tourist Board’s president. “[This is] excellent news for the destination and for Americans who are eager to discover or to return to our French Caribbean archipelago for a unique experience."

The French parliament in August declared the end to the public health emergency, lifting exceptional measures imposed during the pandemic. All health restrictions applied to international travelers entering the Guadeloupe archipelago have been lifted.

For more information on United Airlines, Aruba, Bahamas, Bermuda, Guadeloupe

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Brian Major

Brian Major
United Airlines plane taking off.

United Reports Strong Fourth Quarter as Airlines Remain...

United Airlines

Delta Air Lines Continues Transformation at New York’s LaGuardia, JFK Airports

What Southwest Airlines is Doing to Avoid Repeating Winter Holiday Issues

Airport Lounges Are Increasingly In Demand and Driving Revenue

Two Planes’ Near-Collision at JFK Prompts FAA Investigation

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS