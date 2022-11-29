Last updated: 03:24 PM ET, Tue November 29 2022

United Airlines MileagePlus Members Can Now Earn Miles With JSX

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Lacey Pfalz November 29, 2022

Jet travel
Couple Traveling by JSX Jet (photo via JSX)

Award-winning hop-on jet service, JSX, has partnered with United Airlines to allow for booking flights on United’s website and for MileagePlus members to earn loyalty miles for flying JSX’s public charter flights.

“This new partnership with United Airlines allows our Customers the opportunity to reap the rewards of flying JSX public charters with one of the most respected airlines in the world,” said JSX CEO Alex Wilcox.

ADVERTISING
MORE Airlines & Airports
Air New Zealand Dreamliner in flight

Air New Zealand Launches Cyber Monday Sale

airport, airfield, airplane, jet, sunset, landing, runway, London, Heathrow, UK

UK Considers Dropping Liquids in Luggage Rules by 2024

Arajet in Mexico City

Mexico's Domestic Airline Industry Facing Challenges

The airline offers 30-seat jets with spacious legroom, in-seat power, advanced security and the ability for travelers to head to the airport only half an hour prior to boarding. MileagePlus members can enjoy two free checked bags, complimentary inflight snacks and cocktails as well as the option to enjoy its Pets on Jets program, which allows many dogs and cats to fly in-cabin at no additional cost.

JSX recently began its first international service to Cabo San Lucas, and will be launching its new inflight Starlink WiFi via partnership with SpaceX in the foreseeable future. It currently flies domestically to Austin, Burbank, Napa, Dallas, Denver, Destin, Gunnison, Houston, Big Bend, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Monterey, Oakland, Orlando, Santa Ana, Phoenix, Reno-Tahoe, Aspen, San Diego, Taos and Westchester County, New York.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on United Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Air New Zealand Dreamliner in flight

Air New Zealand Launches Cyber Monday Sale

UK Considers Dropping Liquids in Luggage Rules by 2024

Mexico's Domestic Airline Industry Facing Challenges

Couple Delays Flight After Boarding Without Tickets

The 10 Most Expensive US Airports To Fly From Ahead of the Holidays

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS