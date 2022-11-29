United Airlines MileagePlus Members Can Now Earn Miles With JSX
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Lacey Pfalz November 29, 2022
Award-winning hop-on jet service, JSX, has partnered with United Airlines to allow for booking flights on United’s website and for MileagePlus members to earn loyalty miles for flying JSX’s public charter flights.
“This new partnership with United Airlines allows our Customers the opportunity to reap the rewards of flying JSX public charters with one of the most respected airlines in the world,” said JSX CEO Alex Wilcox.
The airline offers 30-seat jets with spacious legroom, in-seat power, advanced security and the ability for travelers to head to the airport only half an hour prior to boarding. MileagePlus members can enjoy two free checked bags, complimentary inflight snacks and cocktails as well as the option to enjoy its Pets on Jets program, which allows many dogs and cats to fly in-cabin at no additional cost.
JSX recently began its first international service to Cabo San Lucas, and will be launching its new inflight Starlink WiFi via partnership with SpaceX in the foreseeable future. It currently flies domestically to Austin, Burbank, Napa, Dallas, Denver, Destin, Gunnison, Houston, Big Bend, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Monterey, Oakland, Orlando, Santa Ana, Phoenix, Reno-Tahoe, Aspen, San Diego, Taos and Westchester County, New York.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on United Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS