United Airlines Now Answering Cleaning, Safety Questions via Text
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke July 31, 2020
United Airlines has launched a new chat function allowing customers to simply text their cleaning and safety questions directly to the airline for a quick, contactless response.
The new United Automated Assistant allows passengers to text "Clean" to FLYUA (35982) and receive answers to all sorts of questions related to the airline's COVID-19 response, including face mask policies, boarding procedures, touchless check-in options and more.
Passengers can ask about the ways that United is keeping airports and aircraft clean, what they need to do in advance of their trip and potential changes to service, among other things.
"The travel experience has changed a lot from just a few months ago—we've overhauled our safety and cleaning procedures and this new text functionality makes it easier for our customers to stay informed," Linda Jojo, Executive Vice President for Technology and Chief Digital Officer, said in a statement. "Whether you want to know the latest about our social distancing and face-covering policies or see how the boarding and deplaning process has changed, our Automated Assistant is designed to meet the customer where they are and get them answers in a simple, fast and easy way."
The new United Automated Assistant is part of the airline's United CleanPlus program, an enhanced set of health and safety measures that includes partnerships with Clorox and the Cleveland Clinic.
United is also limiting the number of passengers on board its flights in order to allow for physical distancing. The airline said it expected to operate less than 15 percent of its July flights at more than 70 percent capacity.
