Last updated: 10:37 AM ET, Wed May 20 2020

United Airlines Introduces New United CleanPlus Policies

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood May 20, 2020

Boeing 777-300ER
PHOTO: United Boeing 777-300ER taking off. (photo via United Hub)

United Airlines has introduced a new set of health and safety guidelines, dubbed United CleanPlus.

The carrier is teaming with surface disinfection brand Clorox and top medical experts to develop the protocols for United CleanPlus’ new cleaning, safety and social distancing methods.

Some of the health and safety changes include touchless kiosks at select airport locations, sneeze guards, mandatory face coverings for employees and travelers and additional options when flights are packed.

In addition, Clorox products will be used at United's hub airports and the Cleveland Clinic will advise the airline on new technologies, training development and quality assurance programming.

“Safety has always been our top priority, and right now in the midst of an unprecedented crisis, it's our singular customer focus,” United CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement. “We recognize that COVID-19 has brought cleanliness and hygiene standards to the front of customers' minds when making travel decisions, and we're not leaving a single stone unturned in our pursuit to better protect our customers and employees.”

The United CleanPlus program was instituted to give customers more confidence when traveling with the carrier now and moving forward.

Other changes include reduced touchpoints, updated social distancing rules, an altered the boarding process, pre-packaged food and beverages and more.

On Tuesday, Delta Air Lines introduced a new layer of safety at airports with the addition of custom plexiglass safety barriers at check-in lobbies, departure gates and Delta Sky Club counters.

Donny Wood
