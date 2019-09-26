United Airlines Plane Diverts After Woman Gets Stuck in Bathroom
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli September 26, 2019
There are plenty of reasons – usually none of them good – why planes are forced to divert to an airport that isn’t their final destination.
Categorize this under, ‘Yeah, it’s a pain the butt to be diverted, but it could have been worse.’
Well folks it’s never a dull moment on @united , we have to make an “emergency landing” in Denver because a passenger got stuck in the bathroom. You can’t make this up...also the Wi-Fi is crappy and there is no way for me to charge my phone, happy travels. #unitedairlines pic.twitter.com/FHieakiO7Z— TK (@taylorkkimber) September 26, 2019
A United Airlines flight heading from Washington D.C to San Francisco was diverted to Denver International on Wednesday night after a passenger got stuck in the airplane’s bathroom.
United Flight 1554 landed safely at DIA at about 7 p.m., where the plane was met by members of the Denver Fire Department and a mechanic.
A passenger told CBS San Francisco that the group came onboard and were able to free the woman, who was unhurt – even after navigating a landing while sitting on the loo – albeit a bit embarrassed.
Passengers on the flight said the woman was stuck in the bathroom for about an hour. In a statement, United said the door became inoperable, trapping the woman inside.
“We are reaching out to all customers onboard and the customer in the lavatory to apologize," the airline said.
The flight took off for San Francisco about two-and-a-half hours after landing in Denver.
