United Airlines Resumes Existing, Adds New Service to Key West
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Lacey Pfalz September 16, 2020
United Airlines announced it would resume daily nonstop service to Key West from Chicago O’Hare and New Jersey’s Newark Liberty international airports on October 1.
The airline is also launching new, nonstop service five times weekly between Washington Dulles International Airport and Key West, beginning November 6. These flights will operate every day of the week except Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Beginning December 17, United will increase its service to offer daily flights to Key West from Dulles.
“Key West is a very, very exciting and safe destination within the boundaries of the United States. Our demand is strong,” said Richard Strickland, director of airports for the Florida Keys & Key West. “We’re anticipating that airline seats for fall into Key West will exceed the number of seats we had in fall 2019.”
This announcement to expand its service comes after the airline announced two weeks ago that it would resume eight more flights to Hawaii and bump up its service from 34 percent to 46 percent of its full schedule beginning October 1, the same day that United plans to furlough 16,000 of its employees after the government aid bill expires.
