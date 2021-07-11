United CEO Voices Optimism on Future of Travel
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli July 11, 2021
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby, appearing on national television this Sunday morning on CBS’ ‘Face The Nation,’ voiced optimism over everything from the return of business travel to the continued mandate on face masks in airports and during flight.
Kirby said that while pent-up demand has pushed leisure travel almost all the way back to 2019 levels – capacity is within 17 percent of completely full flights – business travel will be a big factor for airlines going forward.
Despite an increase in Zoom calls and Google Meets, Kirby seemed optimistic that business travel – off by almost half of what it was two years ago – will begin to return shortly.
“We expect the demand to pick up in September, October. That’s when schools are back in and people are back in offices,” Kirby said, adding that he doesn’t expect a full return of business travel until 2023.
When borders are finally open and travel is not restricted, Kirby predicted that “probably next summer will be the biggest year in (air travel) history for Europe, and Asia is probably about 18 to 24 months away.”
Kirby was asked to respond to a comment from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who expressed concern that the Delta Variant of the coronavirus could make for another setback in the fight against the virus.
“All the evidence shows that the vaccines prevent severe infections and hospitalizations and deaths from the Delta Variant,” he said. “So we’re going to continue to be on the road to recovery.”
That said, Kirby was asked when the face mask mandate in airports and during flights will be lifted. The Federal Aviation Administration has said of the 3,300 incidents on planes so far this year, three-quarters of them have been related to wearing face masks.
Kirby predicted the mandate won’t be renewed when it comes up for review later this fall.
“My guess is, the current government order expires on Sept. 13. Fingers crossed, but my guess is it will expire on Sept. 13 but we’ll wait and see,” he said.
