Last updated: 10:40 AM ET, Tue October 13 2020

United Flight Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli October 13, 2020

Boeing 777-300ER
PHOTO: United Boeing 777-300ER taking off. (photo via United Hub)

A vicious hailstorm on Monday forced a United Airlines flight to make an emergency landing after the plane’s windshield was cracked.

The landing took place at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, where the flight took off an hour earlier heading to Washington Dulles. The pilots made the decision to turn around and go all the way back to Chicago.

No one was hurt and the flight landed safely, according to Fox News.

A passenger on the plane tweeted out a photo of what is believed to be the cockpit.

United confirmed the incident in a statement to Fox News.

"Yes, we can confirm United flight 349 from Chicago to Washington Dulles returned to Chicago O’Hare International Airport due to severe weather. The flight landed safely and customers will continue to their final destination on a new aircraft."

For more information on United Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Travelers walking through Chicago's O'Hare International Airport

Southwest Expands Into Chicago and Houston

Delta Loses $5.4 Billion in Third Quarter

American Airlines Renews Charlotte to Cozumel Service

New Survey Shows 79 Percent of Travelers Will Fly in the Next 6 Months

Southwest Airlines Working With Stanford on Health, Safety Protocols

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS